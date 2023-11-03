MENU

November 3, 2023

Local Life Brevities

Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: Let’s Get Some Ice Cream

Have you ever wondered what the inside of Twigs & Teacups looked like before? This image of the Gill Bros. Ice Cream Factory and Dairy, ca. 1950s, should give you an idea! Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

 

