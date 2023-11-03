Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: Let’s Get Some Ice Cream

Have you ever wondered what the inside of Twigs & Teacups looked like before? This image of the Gill Bros. Ice Cream Factory and Dairy, ca. 1950s, should give you an idea! Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.
Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown
Have you ever wondered what the inside of Twigs & Teacups looked like before? This image of the Gill Bros. Ice Cream Factory and Dairy, ca. 1950s, should give you an idea! Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.
The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.