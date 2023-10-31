Kent’s Got Talent Finalists Announced

Get ready for a first of its kind event. On Friday, Nov. 10 audience members at the Garfield Center for the Arts will be wowed by the talents of the 10 contestants in Kent’s Got Talent. Hosted by the United Way of Kent County, the fundraiser includes dinner by celebrity chef Robbie Jester. Doors open at 6 p.m., Dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Mark Mumford will be the emcee for the evening’s festivities. Contestants will be competing for the Judge’s Choice Trophy, which will be decided by judges Doncella Wilson, Jim Landskroener, and Melissa McGlynn, and a People’s Choice Award, which will be awarded to the contestant with the most online votes.

The field of ten finalists includes Cece Bagshaw, Justinian Dispenza, Mark T. Einstein, Karter Greene, Clover King, Minnie Maloney, Ashton Mooday, Carly Mourlas, Sarah Poirier, and Nicholas Ray.

Votes are $1 each and can be done online at www.kentcountysgottalent.com.

“In putting this event together, we have confirmed that the diversity of local talent and entertainment is amazing. We are very excited,” said Amanda Nelson Parks, Fund-Raising Chair of the UWKC Board of Directors.

Two types of tickets are available. Dinner tickets are $125 each and include a gourmet meal prepared by Jester, using local vendors Crow Vineyard, Eve’s Cheese, King Mushrooms, Lockbriar Farms, Lockbriar & Daughter Ice Cream, Land’s End Farm, Modern Stone Age Kitchen, Orchard Point Oyster Company, Red Acres Hydroponics, and The Waterman’s Wife. General admission is $35 and also includes a complimentary glass of wine from Crow Vineyards. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kentcountysgottalent.com.

For more about about United Way of Kent County or to make contributions, go here or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.