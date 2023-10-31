Bayside Quilters of the Eastern Shore Presents its Annual Handmade Market

Bayside Quilters of the Eastern Shore will present its Annual Handmade Market at the Trappe Volunteer Fire Company on the 2nd Floor located at Powell Avenue in Trappe, Maryland on Friday, November 17, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will include hand-crafted gifts, large and small quilts, wall hangings, bags, placemats, napkins, toys, Christmas ornaments, wearables, sewing items, rope bowls, and pillows.

“The event is one of the best places to shop for holiday gifts. Our members have been working all year to offer one-of-a-kind items for sale,” comments Bayside Quilters member Anita Brayton.

The funds raised from the sale enable Bayside Quilters to continue their mission to support and encourage the art of quilt making and to contribute to the community by supporting local charities. Through their Outreach Program, Bayside members make and donate hundreds of quilts each year to Talbot Head Start, Talbot Hospice, Talbot Interfaith Shelter, and Critchlow Adkins Children’s Center, as well as make mammogram pillows for the Comprehensive Breast Center at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health.

The Bayside Quilters meet at 9:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Trappe Volunteer Fire Company. New members and visitors are welcome. For more information, see the Bayside Quilters of the Eastern Shore Facebook page, contact them via email at [email protected], or visit their website at baysidequilters.com.