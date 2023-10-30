MENU

Sections

More

October 30, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Archives Arts Arts Lead Arts Arts Portal Lead

Last Call: Join Author and Spy Contributor Neil King Jr. at the Stoltz Listening Room Wednesday Evening

by Leave a Comment

Share

Take a roadtrip with author and Spy contributor Neil King, author of American Ramble, a Walk of Memory and Renewal, on Wednesday, November 1 at the Stoltz Listening Room as part of the Avalon-Spy writer series, Spy Nights. 

CBS Sunday Morning profiled this remarkable writer and former Wall Street Journal reporter a few months ago for some background.

King will be introduced by his friend, and sometimes walking companion, Jeff McGuinness, a photographer and author of Bear Me Unto Freedom

Tickets are available here

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *