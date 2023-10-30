Last Call: Join Author and Spy Contributor Neil King Jr. at the Stoltz Listening Room Wednesday Evening

Take a roadtrip with author and Spy contributor Neil King, author of American Ramble, a Walk of Memory and Renewal, on Wednesday, November 1 at the Stoltz Listening Room as part of the Avalon-Spy writer series, Spy Nights.
CBS Sunday Morning profiled this remarkable writer and former Wall Street Journal reporter a few months ago for some background.
King will be introduced by his friend, and sometimes walking companion, Jeff McGuinness, a photographer and author of Bear Me Unto Freedom.
Tickets are available here
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.