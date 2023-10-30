Last Call: Join Author and Spy Contributor Neil King Jr. at the Stoltz Listening Room Wednesday Evening

Take a roadtrip with author and Spy contributor Neil King, author of American Ramble, a Walk of Memory and Renewal, on Wednesday, November 1 at the Stoltz Listening Room as part of the Avalon-Spy writer series, Spy Nights.

CBS Sunday Morning profiled this remarkable writer and former Wall Street Journal reporter a few months ago for some background.

King will be introduced by his friend, and sometimes walking companion, Jeff McGuinness, a photographer and author of Bear Me Unto Freedom.

Tickets are available here