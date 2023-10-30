Benedictine Easton Community Services & Training Center Turns 10 Years Old

The Benedictine Easton Community Services & Training Center marked its 10th anniversary with a gathering of over 40 people on Thursday, October 19th. Dedicated staff, community partners including The Tidewater Inn and Kent Island Best Western, donors, and supported adults who have utilized the services celebrated the Center’s wonderful accomplishments.

Amy Kreiner, President and CEO of the Talbot Chamber of Commerce, welcomed guests and introduced Robin McDuffie, Meaningful Day Services Director who shared the history of the Center, how the training impacts local area special education high school students who participate as well as the adults living with developmental disabilities and autism that Benedictine supports. The students and adults learn job skills and Benedictine works to place them with partner businesses in the community, provides transportation to the jobs, and job coaches.

“We are proud of the work that happens at our Easton Office. Our students and adults gain valuable skills that enable them to enter the workforce and through this process they are able to demonstrate that their disabilities will not hold them back from living fulfilling lives. In these roles they contribute to their place of employment and the community – and they bring joy to the workplace, develop friendships, and confidence too!” commented Robin McDuffie, Benedictine Meaningful Day Services Director. “We could not do this important work without the community partners who hire our workforce-ready candidates and the dedicated staff that work side-by-side with our students.”

Scott Evans, Benedictine Executive Director, emphasized what Robin had shared and was given citations from Senator Ben Cardin and Senator Van Hollen’s Office. These were presented by Kimberly Kratovil and Alyssa Hastings respectively. Mike Arntz, from Congressman Harris’ office attended and Senator Johnny Mautz joined the festivities and presented a citation from the Maryland General Assembly. Frank Gunsallus, Easton Town Council President, and Sharon Pepukayi, superintendent of the Talbot County Public Schools were also in attendance.

“We were so excited to learn about the Easton Office’s job training program at the anniversary celebration,” stated Candace Chiaruttini, Benedictine supporter and co-chair for Benedictine’s upcoming Gala, “Bourbon Street Masquerade” on April 27, 2024. Our friend and Benedictine board member Gregory Hviding has been a student, employee, and a graduate of the program and thrives in one of the local, Benedictine managed group homes. Benedictine, and in particular, the Easton Office – has so much to offer as far as job training and life skills which has such a positive impact on the local community,”

Benedictine’s Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and also collaborates with the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to provide training programs and job search services for students in area schools and adults living in the surrounding community.

For more information on how to become a Community Partner, or to donate, please call the Benedictine Foundation office at 410 634 2292.