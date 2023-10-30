Adkins Mystery Monday: What Kind of Special Oats are These?

Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?
The answer to last week’s mystery is the Eastern kingsnake, Lampropeltis getula, pictured in photo #2.
The Eastern kingsnake is a powerful constrictor, but is harmless to humans. They are non-venomous, but will feed on venomous snakes, like copperheads and rattlesnakes. This makes them a great snake to have in the yard.
Eastern kingsnakes are shiny, black, smooth-scaled snakes with white or yellow chain-link bands that cross the back and connect along the sides. Because of this pattern this species is also referred to as the chain kingsnake.
Correction: Last week we incorrectly identified Cirsium discolor as the non-native Cirsium vulgare. The photo we shared was indeed the native Cirsium discolor.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.