Adkins Mystery Monday: What Kind of Special Oats are These?

Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?

The answer to last week’s mystery is the Eastern kingsnake, Lampropeltis getula, pictured in photo #2.

The Eastern kingsnake is a powerful constrictor, but is harmless to humans. They are non-venomous, but will feed on venomous snakes, like copperheads and rattlesnakes. This makes them a great snake to have in the yard.

Eastern kingsnakes are shiny, black, smooth-scaled snakes with white or yellow chain-link bands that cross the back and connect along the sides. Because of this pattern this species is also referred to as the chain kingsnake.

Correction: Last week we incorrectly identified Cirsium discolor as the non-native Cirsium vulgare. The photo we shared was indeed the native Cirsium discolor.

