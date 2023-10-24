Temple B’nai Israel Presents “Pastrami on Rye: The History of the Jewish Deli” on Sunday November 12

Do you know what a knish is? Dr. Brown’s Sodas? Those cute little black and white cookies? Are you hungry yet? We promise you won’t be when you leave Temple B’nai Israel, the Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore, Sunday, November 12th.

Ted Merwin: author of “Pastrami on Rye: An Overstuffed History of the Deli” and Marilyn Kushner, Curator and Head of the Department of Prints, Photographs and Architectural Collections at the New York Historical Society, will present a fascinating story of the immigrant journey and the traditions they established to make a home in their new country. It traces the culture and history of the working immigrants and their connection to the delicatessen — a unique American restaurant and take-out store.

The pre-dinner program includes slides from the New York Historical Society’s collection of artifacts, memorabilia and photography. Ted Merwin’s “Pastrami on Rye” is the first full-length history of the New York Jewish Deli. He will elaborate on the rich history and surprising story of a quintessential New York institution.

Immediately following the program, attendees will enjoy a mouth-watering deli dinner with all the fixings provided by The Essen Room from Pikesville, Maryland. Picture this: a mountain of sliced corned beef or pastrami, on fresh rye bread slathered in spicy brown mustard, and of course a kosher dill pickle or two. Or, perhaps you prefer a turkey or tuna sandwich? Side dishes and desserts will include many traditional favorites to enjoy.

For More Information call Temple B’nai Israel at 410-822-0553.