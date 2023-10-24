MENU

Sections

More

October 27, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Spy Highlights

Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment: A Chat with Drs. Rashmi Benda and Roberta Lilly

by Leave a Comment

Share

While the Mid-Shore and the country as a whole bands together yearly to acknowledge Breast Cancer Month and the critical preventative message it brings, it is sometimes lost on the general public how much progress has been made since those pink ribbons were first on display in the early 1990s.

And that is why the Spy recently asked Dr. Rashmi Benda, Medical of Radiation Oncology at the Cancer Center at Shore Regional Health, and Dr. Roberta Lilly, Medical Director of the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, to stop by the Spy Studio the other day to talk about the evolution of breast cancer treatment from when mastectomy was quickly recommended to the present, when treatments – including less radical surgery, radiation, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy – can be tailored to each individual case.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about breast cancer diagnosis and treatment please go here.

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *