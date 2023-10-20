Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: Hearing that Henry Gsell is a Boxer

Pictured here is former Kent County police chief and clerk of court Henry Gsell. Of course, he was also known by another name—Henry “Gonzales”, the moniker he used while boxing. Under that name, he participated in local boxing events to raise money for the local hospital. Image Courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.
