October 20, 2023

Local Life Brevities

Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: Hearing that Henry Gsell is a Boxer

by Leave a Comment

Pictured here is former Kent County police chief and clerk of court Henry Gsell. Of course, he was also known by another name—Henry “Gonzales”, the moniker he used while boxing. Under that name, he participated in local boxing events to raise money for the local hospital. Image Courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

Please join the Historical Society of Kent County here.

