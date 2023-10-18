Chestertown Heritage Trail Update: A Chat with Tom Herz

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The long-planned first phase of the Chestertown Heritage Trail from Wilmer Park to the Rails to Trails path is gaining traction with a town council proposal to the county commissioners for funding.

The proposal, as written by Ward 2 Council Member Tom Herz states, “This initiative seeks to combine the rich cultural and natural heritage of our region with opportunities for public access to the Chester River, education, and regional economic development. We are requesting $350,000 in funding to initiate this transformative project.”

Herz sees this proposal to the County as an inclusion in their legislative agenda to the Maryland General Assembly and an opportunity to access various state grants for the initiative. This approach has not been tried in the past.

The Spy recently interviewed Tom Herz about the Heritage Trail along with a wider ranging update on how ARPA funds have been applied to downtown projects, concern with affordable housing and rentals, and working with Chestertown’s new town manger Lawrence DiRe.

Herz is running unopposed in the November election.

This video is approximate ten minutes in length.