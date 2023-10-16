MENU

October 16, 2023

Happy Mystery Monday! Can You Guess the Plant?

The answer to last week’s mystery is the winged sumac, Rhus copallinum, pictured in photo #2.

winged sumac

The winged sumac is also known as shining sumac, flame leaf sumac, and dwarf sumac. Because of its size (up to 10-15’ high), some consider it to be a shrub while others consider it to be a tree.

Shrub or tree, the winged sumac is colorful! Its flowers can be white, yellow/gold, or green. The leaves start as green but change to burgundy or red. Also, red fruits emerge in the fall and continue into winter.
The winged sumac has great value to bees, butterflies, moths (e.g., the Luna moth), songbirds, white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and quail.
