Andrew Sheranian, Organist Returns to Emmanuel Church on Friday October 27

Since 2010, Andrew Sheranian has been Organist and Master of Choristers at the Parish of All Saints, Ashmont in Boston, an Anglo-Catholic church known for its commitment to excellence in music and liturgy. His duties at Ashmont include recruiting, training, and conducting the choir, as well as playing the parish’s two pipe organs.

Prior to taking up the post at Ashmont, Andrew he served as Organist and Choirmaster at Christ’s Church in Rye, New York for seven years. In 2003, Mr. Sheranian completed his Master of Music degree through the Institute of Sacred Music at Yale University, as a student of Martin Jean. His undergraduate training took place at New England Conservatory of Music, under the tutelage of William Porter, where he received his Bachelor of Music degree.

A lifelong disciple of Johann Sebastian Bach, Mr. Sheranian is the founding director of The Bach Project at Ashmont Hill Chamber Music, a baroque ensemble of instrumentalists and singers aiming to perform the full spectrum of Bach’s music in performances in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, with plans in upcoming seasons for tours and recordings. In addition, Mr. Sheranian maintains a busy schedule as guest conductor, choir trainer, accompanist, organ and piano recitalist.

Tickets are available at the door, $20 for adults, $5 for students. There will be a reception in the Parish Hall after the concert. Emmanuel Church is located at 101 Cross St. Chestertown