What’s that Smell? Centreville Tackles Commercial Cannabis Odor Problems

Very few towns on the Eastern Shore have been more welcoming to Maryland’s new era of legal cannabis use than Centreville. As one of the first on the Shore to welcome a dispensary and growing facility after cannabis was approved for medical use, it is now the home of one of the largest cannabis processing companies on the Shore, Green Thumb Industries, with over one hundred local employees and a large facility in the town’s industrial park.

Centreville’s early embrace of the cannabis industry has paid off in many ways, including the extraordinary tax revenue it generates for the town.

But as demand has grown for cannabis-related products, Green Thumb has stepped up production, which has led to a noticeable problem for residents; its starting to stink to high heaven.

From Symphony Village, on one side of town, which is near the industrial park, to the Northbrook community on the North end, the smell of cannabis is increasingly in the air. While some residents see this as a minor inconvenience, a growing number are demanding town government action to control this new form of air pollution.

Many of those residents were out in force this week at the Centreville Town Council meeting to voice their opinions on this modern-day problem. It’s safe to say that community tolerance was reaching the breaking point.

The Spy was able to capture some of those sentiments, as well as Green Thumb executives vowing to fix the problem, in an atmosphere suggesting that a solution could be quickly deployed.

And after hearing public comments, the Town Council members agreed to give Green Thumb 90 days to resolve the issue before a legislative action is taken against the company. The issue will be reviewed on the council’s agenda on January 4, 2024.

Green Thumb Comments

Public Comments