Letter to Editor: Some Nice News for Chestertown

I start my day reading an online newsletter titled “Nice News”. It’s nice to start the day thinking positively. In these partisan times it helps me to focus on what our government at each level has accomplished that will have a positive impact on my community, state, and country.

I live in Chestertown. I have been following how our community is benefiting from the AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT of 2021. This act was designed to aid public health and economic recovery from the Pandemic.

Chestertown was awarded one-time funding of $4.4 million. I appreciate how these funds have been allocated. General upgrades were made including the purchase of a new fire truck, emergency vehicles, recreation equipment, road paving and bonuses for employees who worked through the Pandemic without emergency pay, something they certainly deserve.

Other funding went to local non-profits in Chestertown that make a real difference in real people’s lives. Instead of the government trying to solve all problems, these organizations have the expertise and structures to address both economic and community development.

Here are a few examples:

For All Seasons provides mental health services through therapy, advocacy, education, and psychiatric care.

Kent Attainable Housing builds and renovates affordable housing and assists new homeowners with a financial education.

Rebuilding Together revitalizes neighborhoods with safe, healthy homes.

Open Doors Partners in Education offers literacy programs to KC students to address learning loss due to the Pandemic.

Mainstreet Chestertown revitalizes and improves the downtown to support and attract local businesses.

President Biden deserves praise for his leadership in achieving such important legislation, which has brought funds to Chestertown that will have an impact for many years to come.

And that’s all really Nice News!!!

Barbara Vann

Chestertown