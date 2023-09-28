Talisman Therapeutic to Award Horeshoe Heroes award to Local Artist and Businesses

Talisman Therapeutic Riding will honor two individuals and two businesses at the first annual Horseshoe Heroes awards banquet on November 4th at the Hyatt Kent Narrows.

Jonathan Shaw, a local well-known artist, will be honored as the Volunteer of the Year. Jon has devoted many hours as well as one of his famous Paso Fino horses to Talisman, spent many hours training horses for the program, and even spearheaded the planting of the farm’s Garden of Hope for the Horticulture Therapy program.

Arthur Kudner III, as part of the Kudner family that has its roots in Queen Anne’s County dating back to the early 1930’s, owned at one time the property on which Talisman brought its first horse and rider. Mr. Kudner and the Kudner Foundation will be recognized as the Philanthropist of the Year as the two have been responsible for substantial donations since Talisman’s infancy.

The non-profit of the year is Kent Youth, a long standing very generous partner for the organization, has provided much needed funds that support Talisman’s At Risk Youth program. With assistance of Kent Youth, Talisman also sponsors the Stable Family program, a valuable resource for families working to reconnect especially after the pandemic.

Digital Architects, Talisman’s Business of the Year, has been the organization’s most generous and responsive business partner since the organization was established. As their business title suggests they are a premier information technology firm that serves many clients and small businesses, including Talisman.

“Our honorees are all very deserving of the awards for their contributions to Talisman’s success,” said Audrey Scott, chairperson of the event and Talisman Board member, “we would not be where we are without their help.”

Board Chair Peter Behringer noted that the Horseshoe Heroes award was created to underscore the vital role of community support for all nonprofit organizations, certainly including Talisman therapeutic Riding.

The event runs from 6:00 to 10:00 pm on November 4, 2023, at Hyatt Place in Grasonville Tickets are $120 per person and are available on the Talisman website www.talismantherapeuticriding.org or by calling 443-239-9400. Sponsorships at 4 levels from $10,000 to $1,000 are also available.