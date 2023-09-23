Young Professionals Bring Paddle-Jam to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

The Talbot County Young Professionals are bringing Paddle-Jam to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum on Oct. 8, with the fundraiser supporting CBMM’s Rising Tide after-school program.

Designed to be enjoyed via kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddleboard, Paddle-Jam is back for the first time since 2019 with a new location and community partner.

Paddlers of all levels are invited to join this 4.5-mile paddle poker “fun run” along the Miles River, beginning at 10am. The cost is $50 for participants who pre-register at bit.ly/PaddleJam2023 and $60 for day-of, in-person registration.

“We are so pleased to bring this exciting paddling event back, and what better location than the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels and the Miles River!” said Amy Kreiner, President of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce. “Rising Tide is such a valuable program, teaching our kids about the rich history and skills of our watermen, boatbuilders and the surrounding waterways.”

This year, the Paddle-Jam course begins at CBMM’s Fogg’s Landing launch and takes participants past the iconic Hooper Strait Lighthouse, Inn at Perry Cabin, Miles River Yacht Club, and more while following the St. Michaels shoreline. Along the way, participants will receive random jumbo playing cards at various stops to create a poker hand with the best ones winning prizes.

The leisurely paddle finishes back at CBMM where the fun will continue with an After-Paddle Party featuring music, food, games, and local brews.

Registration and check-in begins at 9am that morning, with light refreshments offered. The paddle is expected to last two to three hours, and prizes will be awarded at 1pm during the after-paddle party.

The registration fee includes CBMM general admission to enjoy all the exhibitions and historic structures across the 18-acre waterfront campus. CBMM is also hosting the Mid-Atlantic Small Craft Festival that weekend.

All Paddle-Jam participants are required to wear USCG-approved PFDs, and SUP participants are required to wear a leash.

Registration fees are non-refundable. The event will take place weather permitting with no rain date. Participants should come prepared in case of wet weather.

If the Coast Guard issues a small-craft-advisory during the scheduled event time, event organizers reserve the right to cancel the event for the safety of all.

The Talbot County Young Professionals are a committee of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, with a goal of developing the next generation of leaders, while encouraging networking among the brightest minds in our community.

Rising Tide is CBMM’s free after-school program open to sixth through ninth graders. Since 2015, the program has taught area students the basics of boatbuilding and woodworking in a welcoming, relaxed environment, offering the opportunity to learn new skills, work with hand and power tools, and explore the environment and history of the Chesapeake region.