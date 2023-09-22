Let Us Now Praise Footner’s Rivers of the Eastern Shore: A Chat with Author Tom Horton

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

No doubt, the last thing Tom Horton wanted to add to his long list of projects was another writing assignment. The author, filmmaker, college professor, and environmental journalist certainly had enough on his plate to justify turning down an invitation last year to write the forward to the second edition of Hulbert Footner’s “Rivers of the Eastern Shore.”

But, as noted in his Spy Zoom interview last week, Tom made clear he had no option but to accept the offer. For the entire span of Horton’s career as an environmental writer, starting with his work for the Baltimore Sun, Hulbert Footner’s “Rivers” has been one of those indispensable bibles of knowledge of not only one of the world’s most unique collection of rivers but an authentic and candid guidebook in understanding the Eastern Shore’s land and people as well.

As the Spy and the Talbot Historical Society team up next Wednesday at the Talbot County Free Library to host Karen Footner (Hulbert’s granddaughter who helped with the 2nd edition release), and Eastern Shore Dennis Forney (publisher emeritus of the Cape Gazette) for a special reading of the work, we asked Tom to give us a bit of background on why this book was so important to him and why he urges so many of his fellow Eastern Shore neighbors to have it on their bookshelves.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.

Celebration of 2rd Edition of “Rivers of the Eastern Shore” by Hulbert Footner

Readings by Karen Footner and Writer Dennis Forney

Talbot County Free Library – Easton

September 27, 2023 1 pm

Free admission