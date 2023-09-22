MENU

September 22, 2023

Local Life Brevities

Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: Crossing the Line

Notable as the dividing line between North and South in the antebellum era, the Mason-Dixon line is arguably the most famous border in the United States. Begun in 1763, the survey of the Maryland border with Pennsylvania (which at the time included the “Lower Counties” which now comprise the state of Delaware) was not completed until 1784. Pictured is a weathered stone on the Kent County border with Delaware. The Calvert Family crest would have been carved into the Maryland-facing side of the boundary.

Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

 

