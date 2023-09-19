Gunsallus sworn in as Easton Town Council President

Newly elected Easton Town Council President Frank Gunsallus was sworn into office at the Town Council meeting held on Monday, September 18, 2023. Gunsallus won the Special election held on September 12, after Mayor Megan Cook vacated the seat of Council President following her win in the mayoral election held in May.

After the initial approval of minutes, Mayor Cook took to the podium and swore in Gunsallus while he was flanked by his wife Iryna and his baby daughter, Maria. Following his oath, Gunsallus was congratulated by the crowd with a standing ovation.

He was then welcomed by the Mayor and Council, and received hugs from close family members in attendance. Once Gunsallus took his seat at the head of the council he addressed the audience, “I am humbled and honored by the trust you have placed in me. Our journey ahead is filled with challenges, but together we will surmount them and achieve great things for our town.”

Gunsallus continued, “With your continued support and unity, we will make Easton a beacon of hope and prosperity. Thank you, and here’s to our bright future ahead.”

In their closing remarks, each of the council members acknowledged and welcomed Gunsallus to his seat. Ward 4 Council Member Reverend Elmer Davis said, “Congratulations, and I’m looking forward to working with you and our colleagues. We do have a lot of work in the Town of Easton where all of us have to be on one accord to move forward.”

Each council member also praised Ward 2 Council Member Don Abbatiello for his service as Acting Council President during the vacancy left since the mayoral election in May.

Ward 3 Council Member David Montgomery noted, “I’d like to start by thanking Mr. Abbatiello for his service. I think you have been a model of a council president as well as a colleague, and I really appreciate what I’ve learned from you in the 110 or 120 days that I’ve been here.”

At 35 years old, Gunsallus is the youngest person elected to the seat of Easton Town Council President. Gunsallus is active in the community serving with the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce as well as the Easton Rotary Club. He is a graduate of Easton High School and later Studied International Relations at Salisbury University. With the birth of his daughter Maria, Gunsallus’ family have now seen four generations as Easton residents.