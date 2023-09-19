CFF Spotlight: A Passion for Oysters with Filmmaker Dave Harp

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It didn’t take long for Dave Harp and his long-time cohorts, Tom Horton and Sandy Cannon-Brown, to come up with the title of their new documentary film on Chesapeake oysters. While sharing drinks at a local bar, it was declared that the film’s goal was to document and pass along the incredible passion for oysters on the Eastern Shore.

And that is what was accomplished in “A Passion for Oysters,” which will be shown at the Chesapeake Film Festival on September 30th and a few weeks later in Cambridge.

By showcasing the strong passion found in the watermen, scientific, and environmental communities, the 45-minute film gives the audience reason for encouragement as all three important segments work together as never before to save Maryland’s oyster and its unique culture.

The Spy sat down with Dave last week at the Spy studio to hear about the film and, yes, his passion for oysters.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. To attend the world premiere please find tickets and more information here.