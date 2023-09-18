September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a time to learn about risk factors, diagnosis and treatment of this all-too-common cancer affecting men.

A free screening event is offered by The Cancer Center at UM Shore Regional Health on Tuesday, September 25. As part of a clinical trial, this screening is open to men ages 45 or older who have never been screened for prostate cancer, men 40 and older who are either African-American or have a family history of prostate cancer, and men ages 55 to 69 for yearly screening. Uninsured and underinsured individuals are welcome to participate. Register by calling Nina Weisenborn, 410-822-1000, ext. 2300 before September 26, 2023.

In the meantime, learn more from prostate cancer survivor Jon Peterson, of Chestertown, who describes his experience with diagnosis and treatment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkjXIQhDaXk