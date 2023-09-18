A New Era for Scouting: Craig Fuller Chats with Robert Nakagawa

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Editor’s Note: Spy columnist and commentator Craig Fuller is being honored later this month by the Del-Mar-Va Council of the Boy Scouts of America. While the honor is appreciated, Craig wanted to take an opportunity to share with Spy readers a bit more about the role of scouting here on the Eastern Shore. He spent time this week with Scouting Executive Robert Nakagawa. Robert is approaching the end of his 4th year in this role and has seen the growth of scouting involving young men and women locally.