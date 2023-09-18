Editor’s Note: Spy columnist and commentator Craig Fuller is being honored later this month by the Del-Mar-Va Council of the Boy Scouts of America. While the honor is appreciated, Craig wanted to take an opportunity to share with Spy readers a bit more about the role of scouting here on the Eastern Shore. He spent time this week with Scouting Executive Robert Nakagawa. Robert is approaching the end of his 4th year in this role and has seen the growth of scouting involving young men and women locally.
A New Era for Scouting: Craig Fuller Chats with Robert Nakagawa
The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.