Kent County NAACP To Hold Annual Freedom Fund Scholarship Banquet

The Kent County Branch of the NAACP is committed to doing all we can to ensure that the students of Kent County are able to live their dream of attending college and preparing adequately to live well in the future.

Each year the NAACP gives scholarships to local students to help with college expenses. We would like to be able to help more students. We are asking our friends and family to help us meet this goal by donating any amount to our scholarship fund. For every $100.00 donated, you will receive a free ticket to the banquet. This year’s banquet will be held on October 7, 2023, at 4:00 pm. It will be held at The Potter’s House Ministries located at 8814 Fairlee Road, Chestertown, MD 21620. Your donations, along with the monies we have raised, would be combined and given to local students to assist them in preparing for their college year.

You may send your contributions to the address listed above at your earliest convenience. Please make all checks payable to NAACP Kent County Branch and send to P.O. Box 600 Chestertown, MD 21620. For this year’s scholarship, we would like all donations to be sent in by September 22, 2023. All donors will be recognized in our beautiful banquet booklet.

We appreciate your generosity and want to thank you in advance for your help in making it possible for us to support more of our local students as they go to college.

Sincerely,

Bishop Charles M. Tilghman

President, NAACP