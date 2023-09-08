Be sure to enjoy the music this weekend! Pictured here is the Galena Cornet Band, ca. 1900s. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.
Select Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: Time to Meet the Band
The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.