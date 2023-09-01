The Garfield Center Announces Auditions for “Little Women.”

The Garfield Center for the Arts has announced audition dates for Kate Hamill’s adaptation of “Little Women.” Auditions will be held Saturday, September 23rd at 2:00 PM, and Monday and Thursday, September 25th and 28th, at 6:30 PM.

Hamill’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel is a lively retelling that is simultaneously true to the original while also reflecting modern mores and sensibilities. It tells the story of the March family as each of the four March sisters grow up in a time of strife and challenge – each rising to and rebelling against their own ambitions and society’s expectations. With a background of the Civil War, the story gives its audience a glimpse into the heartache, hope and enduring love of some of the most treasured characters ever created. The Garfield Center production will be directed by Hester Sachse.

It is the director and production’s goal to have the cast and audience see themselves reflected in the individuals and families on the stage. For that reason, the director encourages anyone to audition – casting will be inclusive. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script as well as some acting exercises.

For any additional questions, email the Director, Hester Sachse, at [email protected].