AAM: The 48-Hour Video Race in On

The video race is back for its second year! The Academy Art Museum is pleased to present the 48-Hour Video Race in partnership with the Ocean City Film Festival and organized by Francisco Salazar. This event is included in the AAM Summer Series programming and is free and open to the public.Filmmakers of all ages (either as a team or solo) will have the chance to create a one-to-seven-minute video that will be screened at the Academy Art Museum on Friday, September 22. Films must incorporate a word and theme that will be provided to competitors via email on Friday, September 15 at 5 pm. Budding and experienced filmmakers will have just 48 hours to shoot, edit, and submit a video by the deadline of Sunday, September 17 at 5 pm.

A panel of judges, including Founder and Creative Director of the Ocean City Film Festival B.L. Strang-Moya, will choose the Best in Show for two categories—Student/Family (at least 50% of the filmmaking team are under 18) and Adult—in addition to a People’s Choice Award selected on the evening of the film screening. All winners will be featured in the 2024 Ocean City Film Festival. By being featured in the OCFF, the filmmakers each receive a pass and a plus-one for the whole event. Cash prizes will also be awarded.

Timeline:

Now through September 15 – Sign-up to participate. REGISTER HERE

Friday, September 15, 5 pm – Film theme and word will be emailed to all teams

Saturday, September 17, 5pm – Film submission deadline

Friday, September 22, 6 pm – All films will screen at AAM, winners will be announced

