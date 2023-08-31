The Spy and Talbot Historical Society Celebrates New Edition of “Rivers of the Eastern Shore”

The Talbot Spy and the Talbot Historical Society are pleased to announce a special program in honor of the second edition of the timeless classic, “Rivers of the Eastern Shore” by Hulbert Footner.

This event is a tribute to the enduring significance of Footner’s narrative, which vividly captures a uniquely American moment in the early 1940s as he journeyed through the Eastern Shore communities and their rivers.

The program is set to take place on September 27th at 1:00 PM at the Talbot County Free Library, located at 100 W Dover St in Easton. The event promises an engaging exploration of history and creative writing that will resonate with both locals and visitors.

“Rivers of the Eastern Shore,” initially published in 1944, was an instant bestseller that captivated readers with its evocative depiction of the Eastern Shore’s riverside communities. Over the years, the book has held its place as a cherished piece of regional literature, offering a snapshot of an era long past.

To enrich this celebration, Karen Footner, the granddaughter of the author, who played a pivotal role in publishing the 2nd edition, will provide invaluable insights into his life and writing careers. Additionally, the event will feature the native Chestertonian and Spy contributor Dennis Forney, who is the publisher emeritus of the Cape Gazette in Lewes Delaware. Mr. Forney will bring the narrative to life by reading selected excerpts from the book.

“We are honored to commemorate the legacy of Hubert Footner’s ‘Rivers of the Eastern Shore’,” said Dave Wheelan, editor at the Talbot Spy. “This event will not only celebrate the book’s enduring appeal but also foster a deeper appreciation for the historical and literary treasures of the Eastern Shore.”

The Talbot Historical Society echoes this sentiment, expressing excitement about the opportunity to engage the community in this enriching experience. “As stewards of our local history, we are thrilled to be part of an event that revives the essence of the past and encourages a renewed connection to our heritage,” remarked Peggy Morey, director of the Talbot Historical Society.

