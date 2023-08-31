Race to Support KART Set for October 8

Kent Association of Riding Therapy (KART) has provided therapeutic horseback riding for children and adults with disabilities since 1984. Over 200 participants benefit from the program evidenced in physical, cognitive, and social improvements.

To support this program, KART is hosting its annual fundraiser Chestertown Challenge Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, starting at 9 a.m. in Wilmer Park. Advanced registration is $50 for the Half Marathon and $25 for the 5K Run/Walk. Race day registration is available. Visit https://runsignup.com/chestertownchallenge or www.kentridingtherapy.org to register or become a sponsor. Tech shirts, awards, and medals will be presented after the race. Packet pickup and race day registration will be available at 8 a.m.

“This fundraiser will not only raise awareness but will also generate funding necessary to support the organization providing an invaluable service to the community members living with a disability: PATH certified therapeutic riding instructors, horse care and equipment, special lifts and ramps for those in wheelchairs, helmets, harnesses, and safety gear for all riders. KART relies on fundraising events like this and generous contributions from our community to support programs for the special needs community,” said Marti Hawkins, KART President.

The Half Marathon is the perfect training run for those planning to participate in a full marathon later this fall. The 5K Run/Walk are always popular races. The event starts and finishes at Wilmer Park and will be run entirely on police-controlled, paved country roads with mile markers and directional arrows. Water stops will be located throughout the course and at the start/finish. Refreshments will be provided at the finish line. Both courses are USA Track and Field certified.

KART has been able to expand their programs, thanks to the generous donations from the community, to include participants from Kent Center, Horizons, Heron Point, and Camp Fairlee.

For more information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities and have your logo or name on the race tech shirts, please contact Renee Bench at [email protected]. If you can’t make this event but would like to show your support, register as a Silent Hero to support the cause or visit the KART website and click the DONATE button.