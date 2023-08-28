MENU

August 28, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Food and Garden Notes

Grow & Go-Galilee Community Garden Tour

The Galilee Garden Community Garden invites you to a University of Maryland Extension Master Gardener event on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Galilee Garden Community Garden 1934 Harbor Drive, Chester Maryland. Come out and see the improvements that have recently been made to the site and learn about our plans for 2024. See our herb, pollinator, and flower gardens, our handicap garden beds, our compost area, and most exciting our new equipment shed.

With 19 gardeners in 2023, we are looking to recruit new gardeners for 2024. Mark this on your calendar today so you don’t miss this exciting opportunity!

For further information please call or reasonable accommodations to participate in this event email the University of Maryland Extension Queen Anne’s County, Senior Agent Associate for Horticulture and Master Gardener Coordinator,  Rachel J. Rhodes, at 410-758-0166 or [email protected]  by Friday, September 1, 2023 or see us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/QueenAnnesCountyMasterGardeners To register for this program visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grow-go-galilee-community-garden-tickets-706226451327?aff=oddtdtcreator 

University programs, activities, and facilities are available to all without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, age, national origin, political affiliation, physical or mental disability, religion, protected veteran status, genetic information, personal appearance, or any other legally protected class.

