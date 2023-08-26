 Pathways of Life: Evie Baskin’s New Work at Artists’ Gallery Opens Sept. 1

On First Friday and throughout the month of September, The Artists’ Gallery will feature Evie Baskin in her newest body of work entitled, “Pathways of Life.” Included in this show will be landscapes and portraits of life that can be found along the Eastern Shore, Texas and parts of Ireland.

As a native Floridian, Evie grew up in a musical family, playing the clarinet with her high school symphony and marching band. Attending her first year of college on a music scholarship, she experienced her first life drawing class and ultimately changed majors, graduating from Florida State University with a BA in Visual Arts.

After raising her family on the tropical island of Key West, she relocated to Northern Virginia where she managed a law firm in DC, while continuing to take classes at The Torpedo Factory on nights and weekends. In 2007, she and her husband relocated to Chestertown where she began to work with pastel under the guidance of Mary Pritchard and Claudia Post. Evie has been a partner with the Artists’ Gallery for the past eight years and is a juried member of the Working Artists’ Forum in Easton, a member of Chestertown RiverArts and an accredited member of the Maryland Society of Portrait Painters. Evie’s work continues to evolve and change over the years, influenced by the seasonal changes of light and color reflected along the waterways and fields around us. Guided by her endless passion for portraiture, Evie works alternately with oil and pastel to bring out the variations of hue needed to illuminate textures found in skin, feathers and fur.

On First Friday, September 1st, the public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery for an opening reception from 5-7:30 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. Evie’s work will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of September. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m.