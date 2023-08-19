Delmarva Review: Earle Hagen by V.P. Loggins

Author’s Note: “Some childhood experiences remain with us for our lifetimes. This poem memorializes the day Earle Hagen, visiting our school, performed his skill at whistling. Art, William Butler Yeats remarked, is the daughter of hope and memory. The ancient Greeks named Mnemosyne, the goddess of memory, the mother of the muses. While inspired by this childhood memory, “Earle Hagen” is imagined in hope, this fallen man’s name being forever written on “every golden petal.” This poem is the product, therefore, of hope, memory, and imagination.”

Earle Hagen

When I was in what then we called

Junior High School, Earle Hagen

came to visit. The entire school—

all the students and all their teachers

and all the administrators—assembled

in the gym where the wooden bleachers

expanded like an accordion’s bellows,

(or steps to the Palace of Pandemonium),

the watchful eyes of teachers roaming

the student body, positioned on the margins

at the gun-gray double doors, secure as

a prison.

Earle Hagen had come

to display his unique talent for whistling,

as Earle Hagen had whistled the theme

to The Andy Griffith Show, which we

had been watching for years by then

when Andy and a barefooted Opie head

to the river to catch a few fish for dinner,

all while the whistle of Earle Hagen bubbled

over the scene of father and son like water

from Bernini’s fountains, or rising from

a sacred spring.

Earle Hagen, who

not only could whistle the theme

for Andy Griffith but also the sound

of a horse sleeping, or a stock car

screaming past a mad curve, Aeneas

searching the underworld for his lost father,

a baby in the sweet embrace of her dream,

or the splash of oars as Charon slapped them

while crossing the River Styx with you,

someday in the crowded skiff, your payment

set into the ferryman’s rough hand.

When I heard that Earle Hagen had died at 88,

I imagined the doors of the gym thrown open

upon a field where shining flowers grew,

Earle Hagen whistling “The Fishin’ Hole,”

his name written on every golden petal.

P. Loggins, from Maryland, is the author of The Wild Severance (winner of the Bright Hill Press Poetry Book Competition, 2021), The Green Cup (winner of the Cider Press Review Editors’ Prize, 2017), The Fourth Paradise (Main Street Rag, 2010) and Heaven Changes (Pudding House, 2007). In addition to the Delmarva Review, his poems have appeared in The Southern Review, Poet Lore, Poetry Ireland Review, and other journals.

