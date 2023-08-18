This image is of Charlie Graves, seen here at the register of the convenience store adjoining the Uptown Club. The photograph, dated June 29, 1988, was taken during the week before Graves closed the business. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.
Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: Chatting with Charlie
