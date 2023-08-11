MENU

August 11, 2023

Chestertown Spy

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Local Life Brevities

Historical Society of Kent County Flashback: Finding a Unsolved Mystery Photograph in the Jones House

Photograph of beautiful mystery woman found during 1970s renovation of the former residence of James A. Jones, local grocer, butcher, tavern owner, and money lender. Since that find, speculation has persisted that the woman in the photo was either Jones’s widow or possible a daughter. Courtesy of Vincent M. Raimond Family Collection.

For more information on Jones’s residence and other African-American historical points of interest around Chestertown, please come by the Bordley to grab a copy of our Community, Prosperity, & Resilience walking tour!

