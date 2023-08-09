Save the Date: The 2023 Chesapeake Film Festival Set for September 30 and October 1

Save these dates! The 2023 Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF) will be LIVE Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1 at two historic venues in Easton, MD. The Festival goes VIRTUAL October 2 through 8, offering more fabulous films to watch anytime, anywhere. To explore this year’s film selections, screening schedule and special events, visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

The Festival, now in its 16th year, will once again transform downtown Easton into a film lovers destination this Fall. The LIVE Festival kicks off on September 30 at the historic Avalon Theatre, followed by a second day at the Ebeneezer Theatre on October 1. The festival will also feature a 7-day Virtual Festival from October 2 to October 8, showcasing 37 outstanding documentaries, narrative films and animations. The Live Festival starts with the Maryland Premiere of Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection, a captivating documentary about the singer’s life and musical legacy. Don’t miss the chance to engage with the film team, including Director Randy Schmidt, Executive Producer Andy Streitfeld and Associate Producer Jon Gann, who will be present for audience questions.

“Our mission is to champion the creative spirit of emerging and independent filmmakers. Our festival serves as an extraordinary platform, inviting cinephiles to experience films of compelling local and global interest and bringing this experience to the Eastern Shore” remarked Martin Zell, President of the CFF.

The opening day includes blocks of documentary and narrative shorts, as well as the World Premiere of ICEMAN: Book One, directed by Harold Jackson III, an award-winning director and Chesapeake Film Festival Board Member. Day One concludes with the Environmental Opening Night, featuring two local productions – A Passion for Oysters and Windshipped – followed by a panel discussion, including directors Dave Harp and Jon Bowermaster, and moderated by Ryan Conrath, Associate Professor of English in the Film Program at Salisbury University.

Day Two at Ebenezer Theatre begins with the documentary The Life and Legend of Jane Goodall, followed by a Q & A with director Judith Dwan Hallet who will receive the Women of Impact Award this year. The day continues with a series of film blocks – Outdoors Maryland, Animation, Student and Comedy Shorts – each block includes Q&A’s with filmmakers. Day Two concludes with The Automat, a documentary with Mel Brooks, followed by Q&A with director Lisa Hurwitz moderated by Martin Zell, CFF President.

For more details on the Live Festival films and to buy tickets, please visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

The 2023 Virtual Festival begins online October 2 and runs through October 8. Enjoy 37 carefully curated independent films in the comfort of your own home for one amazing price! Explore professional and student films, live action and animation, enlightening environmental shorts, exciting documentary shorts and features, as well as long and short narrative films. Please join us for this celebration of international talent you can find nowhere else. For a full list of 2023 Virtual Films visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

This year, Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF) and Academy Art Museum (AAM) join forces to bring you a thrilling collaboration! Don’t miss the free preview event at AAM on August 17th at 5:30 pm. Save the date for a screening of the film With Peter Bradley, featuring intimate conversations with the renowned 80-year-old abstract painter, Peter Bradley. In the film Director Alex Rappoport takes you on a journey through Bradley’s artistic development, fame, and unique approach to creating artwork. The evening will include a guest speaker, AAM Director Sarah Jesse, and a Zoom chat with director Alex Rappoport, moderated by CFF board member Kimberly Skyrme. Limited space is available for this free event so sign up to reserve your seat today at https://academyartmuseum.org/film-with-peter-bradley/

Experience the grandeur of the VIP Opening Night Reception on September 30 at 5:30 pm, also at AAM. As part of the celebration, indulge in freshly-shucked oysters followed by the world premiere of A Passion for Oysters, a captivating documentary that explores the enduring legacy of oysters in the Chesapeake Bay. Renowned local contributors Tom Horton, Dave Harp, Sandy Cannon-Brown, and Richard Tilghman generously provide the shucked oysters. Celebrity chef Jordan Lloyd of Hambleton House will cater the event. Access to this exclusive experience is available for $125 per ticket, covering the VIP reception and all films and events during the LIVE Festival. Tickets can be purchased online at www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com

CFF showcases films from seasoned professionals, emerging filmmakers, and students. Films are selected for their creativity and originality, as well as story and direction. Generally, films that are not available online – or at least not until after the Chesapeake Film Festival – are given priority for the LIVE Festival. Highly-rated films that can be shared universally are selected for the VIRTUAL Festival, providing filmmakers and the festival audience with a global reach.

The Chesapeake Film Festival is generously supported by the Shared Earth Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Prager on behalf of Bluepoint Hospitality, Enel Green Power, Artistic Insights Fund, Maryland Film Office, Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot Arts, Talbot County Department of Tourism, The Nature Conservancy, Shore United Bank, Easton Utilities, Richard and Beverly Tilghman, U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Ravenal Foundation.

Photo credits for “A Passion for Oyster” Images: Dave Harp

For more information, please contact Cid Collins Walker CFF Festival Director, [email protected] , (410) 822-3500 or visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com.