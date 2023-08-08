Spy Moment: A Mid-Shore Storm to Remember

No doubt the entire Mid-Shore was a witness to one of the most remarkable lightning storms in recent history last night, but it took an article this morning in the New York Times that indicated that it had achieved national attention.
“In Cambridge, Md., several inches of rain caused flash flooding that stranded more than a dozen people in their cars on deluged roads, Chief Justin Todd of the Cambridge Police Department wrote by email. No injuries or deaths had been reported, he said, noting that several streets were closed as the police worked with local officials to get debris cleared from the roads.
Rob Kramer, Jr., a Dorchester County councilman, said that while the water was receding, “several roads” remained flooded.”
A Spy agent bravely provided video coverage of the severity of the storm off of Island Creek in Talbot County last night.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.