Spy Moment: A Mid-Shore Storm to Remember

“In Cambridge, Md., several inches of rain caused flash flooding that stranded more than a dozen people in their cars on deluged roads, Chief Justin Todd of the Cambridge Police Department wrote by email. No injuries or deaths had been reported, he said, noting that several streets were closed as the police worked with local officials to get debris cleared from the roads.

Rob Kramer, Jr., a Dorchester County councilman, said that while the water was receding, “several roads” remained flooded.”