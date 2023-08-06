Oxford Museum to Offer Talbot County Decoy Programs

In conjunction with the Oxford Museum’s fall exhibit, “Duck, Duck, Goose: Celebrating Talbot County Decoys and Carvers,” the Museum is excited to be sponsoring a series of public and members only programs. This special exhibit, running from August 19 to November 12, is unique in that it focuses only on Talbot County decoys and their carvers. It will feature rare examples from important private and public collections, as well as fowling guns, gear, historic photos and documents, videos, an outdoor hunting blind, and carving demonstrations.

On Saturday, September 9 and again on Saturday, October 7, from 10 am to 4 pm, Bruce Eppard from Royal Oak, MD will be demonstrating the art of decoy carving for the public. Additionally, his decoys will be for sale in the Museum Shop.

If you have a decoy in your own collection that you would like to know more about, Duck In For An Appraisal at the Museum on September 16 between 3 – 5 pm. George Meyer, Jr. from Trappe, MD is a collector of hundreds of decoys and an authority on regional carvers. Appraisals are $10 for one item and will be by appointment only. Schedule your appraisal online at https://www.oxfordmuseummd.org/.

Experienced local hunters Matt Ozman, and Larry Penn will construct a duck blind in the Museum’s Garden. At 5 pm on September 16, following the appraisals, they will give a talk on Waterfowling Around: Our Experiences Hunting in Talbot County.

On October 5 collector and decoy expert George Meyer, Jr. will present Talbot County Decoys: What You Never Knew to an audience of museum members at St. Paul’s Church, Oxford. This is a great opportunity to learn about Talbot County’s contributions in creating both working and decorative decoys.

Henry Stansbury, historian, author, collector, and Trustee Emeritus of the Maryland Historical Society will speak to museum members on Oxford’s Own Ed Parsons: Ships Chandler and Decoy Maker. Henry is lending several wonderful Ed Parson’s decoys for the exhibit and will speak about his life as a collector. The talk will be at St. Paul’s Church, Oxford at 5 pm on October 15.

The Art of Ed and Esther Burns, Wildfowl Carvers will be the topic for museum members on October 20, at 5 pm at St. Paul’s Church, Oxford. The speaker will be Ernie Burns, their son. Ed and Esther not only created decoys, but they also taught others the craft. Ernie will talk about their teaching and growing up with decoy carving. The exhibit will include examples of their work and tools.

It’s not too late to join the Museum and enjoy all the programs that are Member Only. Join online at www.oxfordmuseummd.org/. “Duck, Duck, Goose: Celebrating Talbot County Decoys and Carvers” will run through November 12 at the Oxford Museum, 101 S. Morris Street, Oxford. St. Paul’s Church is located at 225 S. Morris Street, Oxford. Admission to the Museum is free. Museum hours are Friday through Monday, 10 am – 4 pm. For more information or to schedule a decoy appraisal visit https://www.oxfordmuseummd.org/.