Letter to Editor: Trump and MAGAs Must Think We’re Fools

Ever since former president Trump’s third arraignment—he’s currently charged with 78 felonies—his MAGA fans argue he should not be prosecuted because he:

Is innocent.

Is a victim of the “two-tiered” system of justice in the United States.

Is a victim of the “deep state” submerged in the government.

Is a victim of the “weaponized” Department of Justice.

Sincerely believes he won the 2020 presidential election.

Does not always mean what he says, and vice versa.

Relies on the advice of his lawyers.

Can say anything anywhere to anyone under the First Amendment.

Trump himself claims that:

Prosecuting him now is “interference” with the presidential election and “persecution of a political opponent.”

Tanya Chutkan, the assigned judge, is biased.

He can’t get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., but he can in “more diverse” West Virginia.

This is the “criminalization of political speech.”

U.S. prosecutor Jack Smith is a “depraved,” “deranged” “lunatic.”

And, anyway, what about Joe Biden? What about Hunter Biden? What about Hillary? What about Obama?

Mr. Trump and his MAGAs must believe their fellow citizens are morons.

Gren Whitman

Rock Hall