Near-Death Experience Class Offered at WC-ALL

The six one hour and fifteen-minute classes will explore the near-death experience (NDE) and what it suggests regarding consciousness, life after death, and the nature of reality itself.

Most everyone is familiar with NDE stories, but today, thanks to nearly 50 years of research, the remarkably consistent features of NDEs point to a clearer picture of a reality that is mostly hidden from us.

Early classes will examine these common features and watch first-hand descriptions of them from recorded interviews. Perhaps the most remarkable and revealing feature, which we will study in some detail, is the life review, during which people re-experience every moment of their lives not only from their own perspective but from the perspective of everyone impacted; they see the ripple effect of their words and actions through time.

Explanations for these experiences by medical doctors, neuroscientists and others will be presented in later classes. We will explore some of what modern science is saying about the “invisible world,” the sub-atomic or quantum world beneath the physical world we experience daily. We will examine theories regarding the brain and its role in a physical world where humans are limited to their five senses.

We will also explore the parallels between NDEs and such related phenomena as regression therapy, remote viewing, mediumship, and energy healing (Reiki, sound healing, acupuncture, etc.). The overlap and absence of conflict between these various approaches to human consciousness are revealing and help us posit a reality beyond our five senses.

The class will look at what the research suggests regarding the origin and continuance of consciousness, the existence of God, what we might expect at the time of physical death, the status of deceased loved ones, and even what these experiences might suggest regarding the nature of reality itself.

The class will be lead by David LaMotte, who has been following the research for 20 years and leading a monthly NDE study group for the last 17 years.

Classes start October 18, take place at Washington College from 4:15-5:30 on Wednesdays, and conclude November 22. Registration is available now until August 13 at www.washcoll.edu/wc-all.