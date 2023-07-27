Transportation Authority Invites Residents to Participate in the Bay Crossing Study Survey

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) invites residents to participate in the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study Equity Survey to assist us in achieving equity in the process and in the project outcome. Your input will help us understand travel needs and concerns within the Study corridor and around the existing crossing, guide our engagement efforts to meet your specific needs and help improve future decision making so that an equitable solution for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study can be realized.

The Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study: Tier 2 NEPA, being conducted under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), is evaluating options to provide congestion relief and improve travel reliability, mobility, and safety across the Chesapeake Bay. The Tier 2 Study is focusing on the 2-mile-wide corridor containing the existing Bay Bridge, also known as Corridor 7. This corridor, which extends for approximately 22 miles from the Severn River bridge to the US 50/US 301 split, was approved in the Tier 1 Study as the Selected Corridor Alternative by the Federal Highway Administration in its Record of Decision.

Visit the study website at baycrossingstudy.com to participate in the Equity Survey, to learn more about the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study, or to provide a comment. If you are unable to access the survey or Study materials online, or if you require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or require language translation services (free of charge), please contact the agency’s Title VI Officer at [email protected] or at 410-537-6720.