Centreville Passes Historic Plastic Bag Ban Ordinance

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While Centreville Council Member Daniel Worth had to recuse himself due to a potential conflict of interest, the four remaining members voted 4-0 to pass a historic plastic ban ordinance that goes into effect next year. As a result, Centreville will join Chestertown and Easton municipalities, which already have similar rules in place.

After hearing a final public comments, including concerns about restaurants possibly paying a disproportionate cost for the implantation of the ban, Council members shared some of their thoughts before the roll call. The Spy was able to capture some of those highlights last night.

Queen Anne’s County will be debating a county-wide ban in the months ahead.

This video is approximately 12 minutes in length.