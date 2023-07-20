Proclamation proclaiming August 1, 2023 “National Night Out” in Kent County, MD.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.

On August l, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. in Worton Park, Public Safety staff, youth and Community organizations will host a community wide National Night Out kick ball game and pool party. The event is a collaboration of local Public Safety and Law Enforcement offices, Minary’s Dream Alliance, Parks and Recreation, and the Kent County Local Management Board, among many others. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of fun and fellowship.

WHEREAS, the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) sponsors a national community-building

campaign on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 entitled “National Night Out”

WHEREAS, the National Night Out campaign provides an opportunity for neighbors in Kent County to join over 38 million neighbors across 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide; and

WHEREAS, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods, safer, more caring places to live and work; and

WHEREAS, residents in Kent County assist the local law enforcement agency through joint community-building efforts and support National Night Out 2023; and

WHEREAS, it is essential that all residents in Kent County come together with police and work together to build a safer, more caring community; and

NOW, THEREFORE We, the Commissioners of Kent County, do hereby call upon all residents of Kent County to join together in support for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

FURTHER, LET IT BE RESOLVED THAT WE, the Commissioners of Kent County, do hereby proclaim Tuesday, August 1, 2023 as “National Night Out” in Kent County, Maryland.