The Challenge of Affordable Housing and Cambridge’s Major Initiative to Address It

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the Spy’s primary areas of interest over the last few years has been how our Mid-Shore communities and their respective local governments are responding to the growing need for not only affordable housing but also general improvement of existing homes to attract a new generation of families to these growing towns and cities.

There is no easy fix for any Eastern Shore town. Faced with the realities of market pressure, absent and careless landlords, and the rising costs of home repair in general, community leaders have had to accept that incremental change over time will lead to successful outcomes. But that doesn’t mean a town accepts the status quo.

Cambridge is a case in point. At its mayor’s and council’s request, the new city manager, Thomas Carroll, was tasked to outline what the municipality could do to truly implement an affordable housing strategy. With the benefit of being at the forefront of affordable housing issues in his senior leadership roles in communities in the greater Cincinnati region of Ohio, Carroll responded recently with the presentation to the Council of a “white paper” summary laying out an implantation plan for the next few years. His recommendations could prove, over time, transformational for his community and for other towns on the Mid-Shore.

We asked Tom if he might share some highlights of his presentation and his thoughts about the meaning and realities of “affordable housing” in Cambridge.

This video is approximately 13 minutes in length.