CBMM Adds Electric Vehicle Charging Station on Campus

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum has added to its community offerings with the recent installation of an electric vehicle charging station.

Located in CBMM’s parking lot, the new ChargePoint EV charging station and its installation costs were donated by Choptank Electric Cooperative. It is a level 2 station with two ports that provide AC at 240 volts with capability to offer 18-28 miles of range per hour of charging.

Available now, the charging station offers CBMM guests the opportunity to charge their EVs while enjoying its waterfront campus and programming. The general public is welcome to use this new amenity, as well.

Choptank Electric Cooperative has previously placed similar community charging stations in the Town of St. Michaels along Fremont Street and in the parking lot of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Dorchester County.