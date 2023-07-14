Daniel Harding Appointed as Principal of Kent Island High School

Dr. Saelens and the Queen Anne’s County Board of Education are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel Harding as the new principal of Kent Island High School.

Mr. Harding has served as the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Kent Island High School for the last 11 years. He is a graduate of Towson University, and received a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership from Salisbury University. His career in education began in 2006 at Stevensville Middle School as a Special Education teacher. Mr. Harding resides in Grasonville with his wife and four children.

Of this new appointment, Mr. Harding says, “I am looking forward to leading Kent Island High School into the future, as it is always a great day to be a Buccaneer!”