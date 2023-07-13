Democratic Club Meets at Minary’s Dream Alliance

The public is invited to the July 20 meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County, for an interesting and informative presentation by staff members of Minary’s Dream Alliance, describing the programs offered by the organization, and detailing ways that members of the public can support these programs.

Established in 2020, Minary’s Dream Alliance (https://minarysdreamalliance.org/) is a nonprofit organization with the mission of transforming the lives of youth, families and communities through education, resource development and community engagement. Minary’s Dream Alliance (MDA) offers families and youth a safe, welcoming environment where they feel comfortable and accepted for who they are. Key to the success of MDA are the founders, Doncella Wilson and Paul Tue, dedicated community advocates who have worked on the Mid-Shore for 15 years developing relationships and building trust within the community. In populations that have long been underserved by our society, there can be a justified distrust of many public institutions. Because of their tireless work and devotion, Doncella and Paul are trusted by the community. Under this leadership, MDA offers programming that meets community needs at every level:

Minary’s Dream Academy;

Feed the Elderly Program;

Club FEAR (Adolescent Clubhouse);

CommUnity Mentoring Program.

The meeting will take place at Minary’s Dream Alliance, 9155 American Legion Road, Chestertown, on Thursday, July 20; doors will open at 6:00 pm for refreshments, social time and a brief business meeting. The presentation will start at approximately 7:00 pm. Please consider attending the meeting to learn about this important community organization and its programs, and how you can become involved.