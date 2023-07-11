Classic Rock and Roll at The Mainstay

On Sunday, July 30 at 6:30 pm, The Mainstay is excited to present the classic rock sounds of the Blake Thompson Band. Please note, this is a new showtime other than that which was originally planned and circulated. The show is scheduled for the Mainstay’s outdoor stage to the rear of the building, weather permitting.

Blake Thompson’s music ranges from classic rock and pop to blues, soul, and Rhythm & Blues. He hails from Kent County, MD and has toured and or performed with Macy Gray, Steve Miller Band, the Dave Matthews Band, David Crosby, and Little Feat, among others.

He is best known for his powerful electric guitar rock leads and tasty blues chops. He credits his influences as The Beatles, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, and Alvin Lee. Blake will share the Mainstay stage with singer/songwriter/rock violinist Kate Russo (his wife) and the rest of his band. The group’s repertoire includes selections by Janis Joplin and The Doors.

Tickets are $15 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $20 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.