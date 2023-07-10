Adkins Mystery Monday: What Native Herbaceous Perennial Produces Purple Berries?

Happy Mystery Monday! What native herbaceous perennial grows 4 to 10 feet tall and ultimately produces purple berries?

Last week, we asked you about yarrow (Achillea millefolium)! Yarrow can stand anywhere from 1 to 3 feet tall. It has large, compact clusters of white to pinkish-white flowers (though there are many cultivars with a wide variety of colors). The leaves are very distinct with a feathery and lacy appearance. Yarrow is often found in meadows and old fields. At Adkins, you’ll find them prominent in some of the cultivated gardens, as well as the landscape. This plant has a variety of ethnobotanical and medicinal uses and also serves as a host plant for many insects. Some studies also suggest that by incorporating yarrow in their nests, birds can inhibit parasites.

