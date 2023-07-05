UM Shore Regional Health to Offer “Breathe Again” Smoking Cessation Course

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is launching an in-person and participatory five-session workshop titled “Breathe Again: A Journey to a Smoke-Free and Healthier YOU,” designed to help smokers who wish to quit. The class will be offered in-person from 1 to 3 p.m., beginning Monday, July 10, with sessions running through November. There is no charge for the course, but registration is required.

Led by Sandra Wilson-Hypes, Health Educator for University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, this course will offer guidance, information, tools and resources to help participants quit smoking. Course topics include: Smoking 101 on July 10, creating a quit-smoking plan on August 8, information on the various health risks of smoking on September 12, discussion on the challenges to quitting smoking on October 10, and information, tools and resources to staying smoke free on November 7. Attendance in all five sessions of the course is encouraged but not required.

Participants who complete the course can expect:

improved health

to gain a deeper understanding of the addiction of smoking and its effects on your health

improvement in mood or with symptoms of depression

a reduced need for doctors’ visits or hospitalization

connection with a community of individuals on the same journey

to learn effective strategies to overcome cravings and triggers

increased chances of achieving long-term success in quitting smoking

“Quitting smoking is a crucial step toward improving your overall health and well-being,” said Wilson-Hypes.“By enrolling in a smoking cessation course, you can gain the necessary guidance and support to successfully break free from the habit and embrace a healthier lifestyle.”

Classes are open to all smokers. Family members and caretakers are encouraged to participate as well. Register online at umshoreregional.org/health-education and click on the date(s) of the course you wish to attend in the calendar provided.

