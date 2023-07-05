Lawrence DiRe, Chestertown new Town Manager Sworn In

Monday’s Chestertown Town Council meeting saw Lawrence DiRe’s new town manager swearing-in. He succeeds Bill Ingersoll’s four decades in the role.

Previously, DiRe served as town manager for Federalsburg,

The new town manager spoke briefly after the ceremony to express his appreciation for the help he received during the transition.

“Bill Ingersoll has spent a lot of time with me, and everyone on the staff has been kind and accommodated my questions. I look forward to moving ahead on the initiatives the Council has set forth, serving the community, meeting the boards and commissioners, being available as a responsible public servant,” he said.

DiRe says he plans to get involved with the grant process, having just been through that process in Federalsburg.

“I understand it can be a little bit daunting the first time you go through it so I can share some of my lessons learned, stubbed toes, and a little bit of success.”