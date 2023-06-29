Mid-Atlantic Symphony Ushers in its New Season “Exploring the Classical Landscape”

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony is excited to announce that both single and season tickets for its highly anticipated upcoming concert season are now available for purchase. Classical music enthusiasts and fans of orchestral performances are invited to secure their seats in advance for a sensational series of concerts showcasing world-class musicians and captivating compositions.

With an unwavering commitment to artistic excellence, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony continues to captivate audiences with its performances and innovative programming. The 2023-2024 Masterworks season promises to be no exception, as the orchestra presents a diverse repertoire that combines beloved masterpieces with important contemporary works.

The season also includes the MSO Ensemble Series, featuring the exceptional talents of MSO musicians. Delve into the enchanting world of chamber music, where intimate performances and exquisite artistry create profound musical connections between the audience and MSO musicians.

From the stirring melodies of Beethoven to the rich harmonies of Tchaikovsky, this season offers a splendid array of classical treasures. The Mid-Atlantic Symphony, under the leadership of Grammy award-winning Music Director Michael Repper, will enchant listeners with a series of unforgettable performances held at venues throughout the Delmarva Peninsula.

An exciting addition to the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Season will be the reimagined Elizabeth Loker International Concerto Competition. This world class competition brings together exceptional young talent from around the world to showcase their mastery of the concerto repertoire. Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 24th, as the Todd Performing Arts Center in Wye Mills, MD, becomes the stage for this remarkable event. The Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s full orchestra will accompany the three finalists, providing an exciting backdrop for their awe-inspiring performances. The Elizabeth Loker International Concerto Competition represents a celebration of talent and the power of music to transcend borders. As the Mid-Atlantic Symphony proudly supports emerging musicians, this competition serves as a platform for them to shine on a grand stage alongside a world-class orchestra right here on the DelMarVa Peninsula

“The Mid-Atlantic Symphony is proud to present our upcoming season, a celebration of the beauty and power of live classical music performance,” said Jeffrey Parker, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony. “We invite music enthusiasts to join us on this remarkable journey as we bring together renowned musicians, extraordinary compositions, a new and unique Elizabeth Loker International Concerto Competition, and the incredible talent of our orchestra. By securing tickets, patrons will ensure an unforgettable musical experience.”

To purchase both single and season tickets, visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org or contact the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Box Office at 1-888-846-8600. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s extraordinary season, an experience that promises to inspire, delight, and captivate audiences of all ages.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

PODCASTS

Podcasts for the season preview, for each concert, and for special MSO events are available on the MSO Website at midatlanticsymphony.org. Podcasts are posted on the site approximately 7 to 10 days before a concert or event.

MORE INFORMATION

